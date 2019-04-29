Solskjaer has no doubts De Gea will return to form
De Gea has made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes in recent games but Solskjaer says the goalkeeper cannot take the blame for the team’s struggles.
LONDON – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea has the strength of character to rebound from a slew of mistakes in recent weeks and has no intention of dropping the goalkeeper for the final two games of the season.
The Spaniard’s latest error came in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea. United had gone ahead through Juan Mata but Chelsea equalised when De Gea weakly parried Antonio Rudiger’s effort into the path of Marcos Alonso, who tucked the ball in.
De Gea has made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes in recent games but Solskjaer says the goalkeeper cannot take the blame for the team’s struggles.
“I don’t have any worries about him, because he’s a strong character,” Solskjaer told British media. “He knows he could have had that shot, but that’s football.”
The result leaves United sixth in the league on 65 points and dented their hopes of securing a top-four finish. They sit three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games left.
“With David, he’s been in the spotlight for right reasons for so long and now he’s going through a period where he feels he could have done better,” Solskjaer added.
“But there’s no chance any of us will point fingers because he’s saved us so many times. I’ll speak to David, as I’ve done when he’s played well... he’s not the reason we’re sixth.”
United’s last two games of the season are against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool's Van Dijk wins PFA player of year award
-
Few bright spots for The Big Easy in The Big Easy
-
Image believed to be of Sala's body appears online
-
Ricciardo handed three-place grid penalty for Spain
-
Bottas wins as Mercedes sweep home one-two again
-
Man City edge past Burnley to return top of Premier League
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.