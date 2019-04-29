View all in Latest
Sharma fined for hitting stumps after IPL dismissal

The India batsman smashed three boundaries before being adjudged lbw in Mumbai's mammoth chase of 233 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and vented his frustration on the stumps at the non-striker's end on Sunday.

FILE: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Auckland on 8 February 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Auckland on 8 February 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

KOLKATA - Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was Monday docked 15% of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat following his dismissal in a highly charged Indian Premier League game.

The India batsman smashed three boundaries before being adjudged lbw in Mumbai's mammoth chase of 233 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and vented his frustration on the stumps at the non-striker's end on Sunday.

Sharma, who has led Mumbai to three IPL titles, believed he had edged the incoming delivery from paceman Harry Gurney and reviewed the umpire's call.

But the 'snickometer' technology, which analyses noise, suggested the ball missed the bat and the decision was upheld, with a dejected Sharma having words with the umpire as well as hitting the stumps.

Mumbai lost the match by 34 runs despite a 34-ball 91 by Hardik Pandya at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The world's most popular Twenty20 league ends on 12 May with the final in Hyderabad.

