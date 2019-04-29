-
Stellenbosch University report on coloured women hinders progress - ANCYL
Tshwane shutdown protesters head to Union Buildings
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a year
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premier
SJC: WC not only province battling with police resources
CT girl (7) hospitalised after being struck in head by bullet
Stellenbosch University report on coloured women hinders progress - ANCYL
Tshwane shutdown protesters head to Union Buildings
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a year
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premier
SJC: WC not only province battling with police resources
CT girl (7) hospitalised after being struck in head by bullet
Sharma fined for hitting stumps after IPL dismissal
The India batsman smashed three boundaries before being adjudged lbw in Mumbai's mammoth chase of 233 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and vented his frustration on the stumps at the non-striker's end on Sunday.
KOLKATA - Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was Monday docked 15% of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat following his dismissal in a highly charged Indian Premier League game.
The India batsman smashed three boundaries before being adjudged lbw in Mumbai's mammoth chase of 233 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and vented his frustration on the stumps at the non-striker's end on Sunday.
Sharma, who has led Mumbai to three IPL titles, believed he had edged the incoming delivery from paceman Harry Gurney and reviewed the umpire's call.
But the 'snickometer' technology, which analyses noise, suggested the ball missed the bat and the decision was upheld, with a dejected Sharma having words with the umpire as well as hitting the stumps.
Mumbai lost the match by 34 runs despite a 34-ball 91 by Hardik Pandya at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The world's most popular Twenty20 league ends on 12 May with the final in Hyderabad.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.