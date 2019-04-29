View all in Latest
SA records 22% increase in cyber-attacks in first quarter of 2019

Global cyber security company Kaspersky Lab said on average, over 13,000 attempted cyber-attacks occur in South Africa every day.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have once again been warned to be careful in cyberspace with a 22% increase in malware attacks in the country in the first quarter of this year.

Global cyber security company Kaspersky Lab said on average, over 13,000 attempted cyber-attacks occur in South Africa every day.

The organisation said android phones were the second most targeted in the world in terms of banking malware.

Cyber expert Laurie Failkov said people should avoid clicking on links they're not familiar with.

“Unfortunately, there’s no silver bullet other than to be aware that, generally, if someone is asking you to do something that requires money, then don’t do it.”

