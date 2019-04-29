SA flags, Bok tops & a lot of ‘gees’: Voting process abroad 'smooth sailing'
Thousands of South Africans living abroad cast their ballots this past weekend.
The Independent Electoral Commission said that thousands made their mark.
Several South Africans abroad told Eyewitness News on Sunday that the voting process was “smooth sailing”.
It was the first time Robin Adams, who works and lives in Turkey, voted overseas. Adams said he travelled with other South Africans from Istanbul to Ankara to cast his ballot.
“We made a day of it and it was just an amazing experience. Everybody was so friendly. We went with our South African flag, dressed in our Springbok jerseys, feeling the ‘gees,’ to go make our marks.”
Liezl Boyd and her husband, who've been living in China for the last four years, had to travel to Hong Kong to vote.
“It was smiling all around from everybody that was working there. They were very efficient, and we were out within a few minutes.”
Back home, South Africans will head to the polls on 8 May.
SAfricans abroad vote - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
Voting Day for me in #London! Miserable weather but sunny, happy people. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/aqADLgyORE— Sam Brighton (@sambrighton8) April 27, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
