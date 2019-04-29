View all in Latest
Ricciardo handed three-place grid penalty for Spain

Ricciardo provided the bizarre incident of the day in Baku when he reversed into Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso after trying to overtake the Russian and then going down the run-off area on lap 31.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo during the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 28 April 2019. Picture: AFP
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo during the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 28 April 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BAKU - Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop at next month’s Spanish Formula One Grand Prix as punishment for what the Australian described as a moment of panic in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Ricciardo provided the bizarre incident of the day in Baku when he reversed into Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso after trying to overtake the Russian and then going down the run-off area on lap 31.

Unaware that the Russian had also failed to negotiate turn three and had stopped right behind, Ricciardo put the undamaged Renault into reverse and crunched straight into the side of his rival’s car.

Both drivers subsequently retired and stewards blamed Ricciardo, handing him the grid drop as well as two penalty points - his first in the 12 month period.

The Australian apologised to Kvyat, a former Red Bull team mate, and accepted full responsibility.

“I obviously don’t feel good about what just happened,” he said.

“As soon as I went down the escape road I guess it was just a sense of urgency and a bit of panic, if you will. Just trying to minimise damage and lose as little time as possible.

“I found reverse and started going and to be honest I had no idea he was there. I guess the urgency stopped me from looking,” he added. “I just thought he would have cut back and stayed on track.

“Kind of crappy on my part and I certainly feel bad for the team and for Dani... I feel pretty small at the moment.”

Ricciardo has had a difficult time since he left Red Bull at the end of last season as a race winner and joined the French manufacturer.

A winner in Baku in 2017, the Australian has scored points in only one of four races this season as has team mate Nico Hulkenberg.

“It was looking quite good for us, we had started to pick up the pace and closing on Dani, I saw a gap so I thought I’d have a go,” he said.

Kvyat accepted the apology in good spirit.

