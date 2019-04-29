Ramaphosa: If you don't vote, you're punishing yourself
President Ramaphosa made the comments during a visit to the town of Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape
MQANDULI - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that those who abstain from voting on 8 May would punish themselves, not government.
Ramaphosa made the comments during a visit to the town of Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. He told residents they should vote for the ANC if they want to see changes.
“When they don’t go out and vote and sit back, it’s a clear signal that they are not interested in the progress of our country. They’re not interested in the development of our county.”
Even though he had a hero’s welcome in the rural villages, some remained sceptical.
“I just want Mongameni to come back after the elections, to check how we’re feeling, to ask us and to see about the changes. He promised us, and we’re waiting to see. We are willing to see Mongameni make changes here in Mqanduli,” one resident said.
It was the first time most of the residents had seen Ramaphosa in this very rural part of the country, but many said they would definitely vote.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders said they were not invited to participate in the official Freedom Day celebration in Makhanda on Saturday.
However, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the event was open for anyone to attend, but only the president could make a speech.
National Freedom Day celebrations in Makhanda looked a little like an ANC rally because of the regalia worn, but EFF councillor Siyamthanda Dyantjie and some EFF supporters attended.
Mthethwa said political parties lost interest two years ago when a decision was taken that their leaders would not speak.
“You know, there was no particular invite. Even then leaders were told, come and speak.”
WATCH: ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom Day
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
'It was all in vain': Sharpeville massacre survivors angered by govt neglect
-
Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' graves
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon
-
SA flags, Bok tops & a lot of ‘gees’: Voting process abroad 'smooth sailing'
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malema
-
ANC's Letsatsi-Duba promises to start foundation for gang-ridden CT communities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.