Raheem Sterling named player of the season by football writers
The Manchester City and England forward topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership as a clear winner, with 62 percent of the votes, more than 100 ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.
LONDON - Raheem Sterling was named the 2019 footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association on Monday hours after missing out on the players' player of the year award.
The Manchester City and England forward topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership as a clear winner, with 62% of the votes, more than 100 ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.
Sterling's team-mate Sergio Aguero was in third place.
On Sunday, Sterling, 24, lost out to Van Dijk in the battle for the Professional Footballers' Association award but was announced PFA young player of the year.
Sterling has been a key man in Pep Guardiola's side as they battle with Liverpool for the Premier League title and has received praise for the strong stance he has taken against racism in the game, having himself been subjected to abuse.
Sterling has scored 29 goals for club and country, including a hat-trick for England in the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley, while also helping Gareth Southgate's young squad reach this summer's Nations League Finals.
Manchester City's England forward Nikita Parris won the women's footballer of the year award.
Popular in Sport
-
Image believed to be of Sala's body appears online
-
Sharma fined for hitting stumps after IPL dismissal
-
Hales withdrawn from England's World Cup squad
-
Ricciardo handed three-place grid penalty for Spain
-
Liverpool's Van Dijk wins PFA player of year award
-
Solskjaer won't be victim of player power at troubled United
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.