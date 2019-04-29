Police vow to arrest participants in illegal Tshwane Shutdown march
Hundreds of Tshwane residents are gearing up to march to the Union Buildings to bring various issues to the president's attention.
Several communities, taxi associations and worker unions are set to take part in what has been dubbed the Tshwane Total Shutdown.
Marchers will gather at Marabastad at 10am on Monday morning before making their way to the seat of government.
One of the organisers, David Ratladi said issues to be raised with President Cyril Ramphosa's office include potholes, public transport arriving late, no streetlights and a lack of clinics.
“We need the intervention of the president so that he may call all the relevant MMCs, councillors and MECs. We’re marching from different townships of Tshwane. We’re going to gather at Marabastad. The Tshwane Metro Police are aware of it. Even to the president, we sent a note.”
Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said that the march was not legal as it did not meet certain security requirements.
“We don’t want to pre-empt what would happen; we did not grant them any permission to march. We’re going to arrest people and we don’t know what will happen.”
#TshwaneShutdown TMPD says the Tshwane Shutdown has not met the security requirements and therefore today's march to the Union Buildings has not been approved.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2019
#TshwaneShutdown Hundreds of Tshwane residents are gearing up to march to the Union Buildings to bring various issues to the president's attention.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2019
