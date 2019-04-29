View all in Latest
Nedbank Cup final tickets selling fast

According to the Premier Soccer League, 10,000 tickets were sold in a matter of 23 minutes after their release on Monday morning.

The Nedbank Cup trophy. Picture: @Nedbanksport/Facebook
The Nedbank Cup trophy. Picture: @Nedbanksport/Facebook
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The tickets for the Nedbank Cup final between giants Kaizer Chiefs and minnows TS Galaxy are flying off the shelves.

The final,which will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 18 May, will give an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to snap their four-year trophy drought while it will also give TS Galaxy the chance to be the first National First Division side to win a top-flight cup competition.

According to the Premier Soccer League’s senior manager Luxolo September, 10,000 tickets were sold in a matter of 23 minutes after their release on Monday morning.

Durban and Moses Mabhida have been somewhat of a cup final capital in recent times, having hosted most of the domestic cup finals and with a capacity of just over 80,000, it is expected to be at almost capacity at the rate the tickets are being bought.

