Nedbank Cup final tickets selling fast

Sri Lanka bans face covering after attacksWorld
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForumLocal
Khomani San community calls on govt to help preserve its heritageLocal
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest electionsPolitics
It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANCPolitics
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of electionsElections
SA records 22% increase in cyber-attacks in first quarter of 2019Local
KZN floods: Mchunu asks national government to declare state of disasterLocal
Abducted SA journalist Mohamed's family in 'constant contact' with officialsLocal
It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANCPolitics
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of electionsElections
IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political partyPolitics
Makhura: ANC will not protect criminalsPolitics
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'Politics
Sharpeville massacre survivors hope elections will bring change to townshipPolitics
SA flags, Bok tops & a lot of ‘gees’: Voting process abroad 'smooth sailing'Politics
Ramaphosa: If you don't vote, you're punishing yourselfPolitics
Magashule 'irresponsible' for raising phone tap claims publicly - ANCPolitics
IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political partyPolitics
Magashule hasn’t laid a complaint over 'tapped phone' claims – Letsatsi-DubaPolitics
Tshwane shutdown protesters head to Union BuildingsPolitics
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
Are insurers averse to offering cannabis users life cover?Business
Rand firmer as dollar buyers tread water ahead of Fed commentsBusiness
FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: sourceWorld
Petrol price to increase by 54c in May, international oil prices to blameLocal
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in CongoWorld
Maisie Williams feared fans would hate 'Game of Thrones' twistLifestyle
Charlize Theron says she 'owes her mom a lot' for acting careerLifestyle
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auctionLifestyle
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writerLifestyle
Chris Hemsworth compares Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute to childhood memoryLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West throws chill baby showerLifestyle
World turns out for record 'Avengers: Endgame' movie debutLifestyle
Hollywood school to keep Michael Jackson's name on auditoriumLifestyle
R. Kelly claims learning disability prevented him from reading court papersLifestyle
Ajax fear no-one as they hunt unlikely European glory -- OnanaSport
Sundowns escape points deduction, fined for illegally fielding ArendseSport
Raheem Sterling named player of the season by football writersSport
Hales withdrawn from England's World Cup squadSport
Sharma fined for hitting stumps after IPL dismissalSport
Ricciardo handed three-place grid penalty for SpainSport
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
Nedbank Cup final tickets selling fast
According to the Premier Soccer League, 10,000 tickets were sold in a matter of 23 minutes after their release on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The tickets for the Nedbank Cup final between giants Kaizer Chiefs and minnows TS Galaxy are flying off the shelves.
The final,which will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 18 May, will give an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to snap their four-year trophy drought while it will also give TS Galaxy the chance to be the first National First Division side to win a top-flight cup competition.
According to the Premier Soccer League’s senior manager Luxolo September, 10,000 tickets were sold in a matter of 23 minutes after their release on Monday morning.
Durban and Moses Mabhida have been somewhat of a cup final capital in recent times, having hosted most of the domestic cup finals and with a capacity of just over 80,000, it is expected to be at almost capacity at the rate the tickets are being bought.
