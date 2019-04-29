Mitchells Plain gets R212m housing project

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mitchells Plain gets R212m housing project

The New Woodlands Integrated Residential Development Programme will make 440 housing opportunities available to Kosovo informal settlement residents and New Woodlands backyard dwellers.

Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela have launched a R212 million housing project in Mitchells Plain.

The New Woodlands Integrated Residential Development Programme will make 440 housing opportunities available to Kosovo informal settlement residents and New Woodlands backyard dwellers.

Zille said the project was a massive endeavour.

“This is a catalytic project in more ways than one. It’s going to be a catalyst to bring communities in very much need of housing together, from Kosovo which was left in a terrible condition for a long time and in Woodlands where there’re a lot of people living in backyard dwellings,” she said.

The first phase of the Southern Corridor project will yield up to 10,000 housing opportunities in the Philippi and Mitchells Plain areas.

“This is a project that brings together communities of Mitchells Plain, Kosovo and Woodlands and greater Philippi. You’ll remember that Kosovo is an old community, in fact, it was a community that was earmarked to benefit the N2 gateway project but that didn’t’ happen," Madikizela said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA