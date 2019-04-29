Mitchells Plain gets R212m housing project

The New Woodlands Integrated Residential Development Programme will make 440 housing opportunities available to Kosovo informal settlement residents and New Woodlands backyard dwellers.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela have launched a R212 million housing project in Mitchells Plain.

The New Woodlands Integrated Residential Development Programme will make 440 housing opportunities available to Kosovo informal settlement residents and New Woodlands backyard dwellers.

Zille said the project was a massive endeavour.

“This is a catalytic project in more ways than one. It’s going to be a catalyst to bring communities in very much need of housing together, from Kosovo which was left in a terrible condition for a long time and in Woodlands where there’re a lot of people living in backyard dwellings,” she said.

The first phase of the Southern Corridor project will yield up to 10,000 housing opportunities in the Philippi and Mitchells Plain areas.

“This is a project that brings together communities of Mitchells Plain, Kosovo and Woodlands and greater Philippi. You’ll remember that Kosovo is an old community, in fact, it was a community that was earmarked to benefit the N2 gateway project but that didn’t’ happen," Madikizela said.