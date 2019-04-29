Man sentenced to 12 years for dealing in drugs

The court late last week found Kenneth Okafor guilty of dealing in tik.

CAPE TOWN – The Plettenberg Bay Magistrates Court has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison, suspended for five years, for dealing in drugs.

The Nigerian man was arrested in December 2016 when officers pulled over and searched his vehicle during an intelligence-driven operation in Plettenberg Bay.

The accused's vehicle valued at R380,000 and more than R6,000 in cash was forfeited to the State by the Anti Forfeiture Unit.