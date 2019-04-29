Man killed in early morning shack fire in Nyanga
Local
Fire crews were deployed in the early hours of Monday morning and found several shacks alight.
CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire in Nyanga.
It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said: “Upon arrival, the officer found that it was informal structures alight and one adult male had fatal wounds. The fire was extinguished just after 5am and the cause is unknown.”
