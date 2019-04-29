Makhura: ANC will not protect criminals

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reiterated that those who have looted from the state and used their positions for their own personal gain will be dealt with decisively.

Several high-ranking politicians and government officials have been implicated in serious allegations of corruption at the state capture inquiry.

Makhura said the African National Congress (ANC) is on a path of self-renewal and has been committed to delivering clean governance under his leadership in Gauteng.

He said the ANC will not protect criminals.

"As the ANC, what we're saying in our manifesto is that we are correcting our mistakes that have been committed and we're also saying that those that have done criminal things must face the consequences."