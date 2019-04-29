Magashule hasn’t laid a complaint over 'tapped phone' claims – Letsatsi-Duba

The ANC's Ace Magashule claimed that his and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte's phones had been bugged and said he wanted to know who was behind the hack.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba told 702 on Monday that African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule had not filed an official complaint on his allegations that his phone was being tapped.

While on the campaign trail in the Free State on Sunday, Magashule claimed that his and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte's phones had been bugged. He said he wanted to know who was behind the hack.

The secretary-general has been battling allegations of corruption contained in the controversial book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, written by journalist Peter-Louis Myburgh.

Despite Magashule's serious allegations, Letsatsi-Duba said he needed to lay an official criminal complaint.

“We have not received any complaint or any information regarding the SG’s (secretary-general) comments on the media. But what we can say now if indeed it is true, it is concerning to us, we will advise him to lay a complaint to the relevant structures and we’ll take it from there," Letsatsi-Duba said.