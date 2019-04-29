Lesufi: School admission rules aimed at doing away with apartheid policies

The new regulations include the redefining of feeder zones, which will see the scrapping of the 5km radius rule that many schools upheld.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the amendments to the newly introduced admissions regulations are aimed at doing away with policies that embraced the culture of apartheid.

The provincial Education Department announced that applications for the 2020 academic year for grades one and eight would open on 13 May and run until 15 July.

Lesufi also announced that the decisions on the medium of teaching in schools now lies with the head of department and not the school.

He said the old systems were created in an attempt to reserve certain schools for the privileged.

“No child must be excluded because they come from a certain area or because they speak differently. Apartheid left a deeply flawed and unequal education system.”

