Lesufi calls on Gauteng schools to abide by new admissions rules

The amendments to the admission regulations include the redefining of the feeder zones and the administration of admissions.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on the online learner admissions regulations for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on the online learner admissions regulations for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to schools in the province to abide by the newly introduced admission regulations for the 2020 academic year.

Applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils will open on 13 May and close on 15 July.

The amendments to the admission regulations include the redefining of the feeder zones and the administration of admissions.

Lesufi has called on parents to apply on time.

“The HOD shall be the responsible person for administration of admissions in the public schooling, not some SGB that will come and tell us things we don’t know. The final arbiter of admissions in Gauteng is not any other person; no self-imposed people.”

The new regulations include the redefining of feeder zones, which will see the scrapping of the 5km radius rule that many schools upheld.

Lesufi also announced that the decisions on the medium of teaching in schools now lies with the head of the department and not the school.

He said the old systems were created in an attempt to reserve certain schools for the privileged.

“No child must be excluded because they come from a certain area or because they speak differently. Apartheid left a deeply flawed and unequal education system.”

