KZN Premier Mchunu to give update on Easter flood disaster

Heavy rains battered the province over the Easter weekend, causing mudslides that left thousands displaced and left at least 70 people dead.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu is expected to give a briefing on Monday to shed light on the latest update in the KZN flood disaster that has killed almost 70 people, including children.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department said that teams are still on the ground actively searching for missing flood victims.

Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: "We’re continuing with the support to victims. The Premier of KZN Willies Mchunu will address a media briefing where he will be giving the latest update on issues, including some of the processes going forward."