Khomani San community calls on govt to help preserve its heritage

CAPE TOWN - Members of a tiny community in the Northern Cape have asked government to help preserve their heritage.

The Khomani San community moved back to their ancestral land in 1999 after a successful land claim but said since then, there had been little help from the government.

The community members said their //Ng!u language would die out if the government didn’t change its policies.

They want their language and heritage protected by making //Ng!u a formal school subject.

Jacobus Patat van Wyk, an artist in the area and an informal leader of the community, said: “There is not enough evidence to show that our communities are being acknowledged and uplifted.”

Dozens of children live in the remote community with the closest senior primary school 10 kilometres away in the town of Ashkam.

They are taught in Afrikaans and it is up to the women of the community to ensure their birthright of the //Ng!u language is kept alive and cherished.