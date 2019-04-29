Khomani San community calls on govt to help preserve its heritage

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Khomani San community calls on govt to help preserve its heritage

The community members there said their //Ng!u language would die out altogether if the government didn’t change its policies.

The ‡Khomani Cultural Landscape has been listed as World Heritage site by Unesco. Picture: khomanisan.com
The ‡Khomani Cultural Landscape has been listed as World Heritage site by Unesco. Picture: khomanisan.com
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of a tiny community in the Northern Cape have asked government to help preserve their heritage.

The Khomani San community moved back to their ancestral land in 1999 after a successful land claim but said since then, there had been little help from the government.

The community members said their //Ng!u language would die out if the government didn’t change its policies.

They want their language and heritage protected by making //Ng!u a formal school subject.

Jacobus Patat van Wyk, an artist in the area and an informal leader of the community, said: “There is not enough evidence to show that our communities are being acknowledged and uplifted.”

Dozens of children live in the remote community with the closest senior primary school 10 kilometres away in the town of Ashkam.

They are taught in Afrikaans and it is up to the women of the community to ensure their birthright of the //Ng!u language is kept alive and cherished.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA