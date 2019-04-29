Jiba, Mrwebi had opportunity to challenge recommendations - Presidency
President Ramaphosa, following the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, sacked the pair last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa felt qualities like honesty, independence and accountability were lacking in former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
Ramaphosa, following the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, sacked the pair last week.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro found they were neither fit nor proper to hold their offices.
Khusela Diko, the president's spokesperson, added that Ramaphosa gave Jiba and Mrwebi the opportunity to challenge the recommendations.
“Unfortunately, they’ve failed to respond to the substantive matters that have been raised in the report, seeking to argue in litigation on age and the other that she should be moved to another position in the public service.”
LISTEN: The reasons behind Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's axing
Popular in Local
-
WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'
-
'I need your help, please help me': Captive SA journo pleads for life in video
-
Ramaphosa: If you don't vote, you're punishing yourself
-
Police vow to arrest participants in illegal Tshwane Shutdown march
-
'It was all in vain': Sharpeville massacre survivors angered by govt neglect
-
Lesufi: School admission rules aimed at doing away with apartheid policies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.