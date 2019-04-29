View all in Latest
Jiba, Mrwebi had opportunity to challenge recommendations - Presidency

President Ramaphosa, following the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, sacked the pair last week.

FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa felt qualities like honesty, independence and accountability were lacking in former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Ramaphosa, following the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, sacked the pair last week.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro found they were neither fit nor proper to hold their offices.

Khusela Diko, the president's spokesperson, added that Ramaphosa gave Jiba and Mrwebi the opportunity to challenge the recommendations.

“Unfortunately, they’ve failed to respond to the substantive matters that have been raised in the report, seeking to argue in litigation on age and the other that she should be moved to another position in the public service.”

LISTEN: The reasons behind Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's axing

Timeline

