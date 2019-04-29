It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANC

Despite saying the power to change the lists rests with the party's integrity committee, ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said it was also up to leaders urged to resign whether they accept the recommendations of the ANC’s integrity commission.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) says it is still not too late to change the lists of candidates the party wants to send to Parliament and the country’s legislatures.

South Africans go to the polls on 8 May.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said changes to its election lists would, however, depend solely on the findings of the party's integrity commission.

“The report of the integrity commission will have to be processed by leadership of ANC, once it has been processed we’ll make the outcomes of that particular report available to the public,” said Legoete.

“Normally, we rely on our comrades. Once an instruction has been issued, a comrade will opt out or resign after being asked to do so. So, it is not too late,” said Legoete.

The party was responding to questions about remarks made by some of its former leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki, who warned that not removing those implicated in wrongdoing would risk killing the party.

Mbeki and former president Kgalema Motlanthe have both recently commented in the media about the party’s lists, calling into question the inclusion of certain leaders.

Motlanthe said last week that including those implicated in state capture was a risk the party must deal with, while Mbeki told the Sunday Times that the party must remove them or risk killing the party’s hopes.