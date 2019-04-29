IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political party

The ruling means the BLF will be allowed to contest the 8 May elections until the IEC reviews its decision to allow the FF Plus the opportunity to oppose the BLF’s registration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Court has ruled that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was wrong to deny the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) an opportunity to challenge the Black First Land First's (BLF) registration as a political party.

The Freedom Front Plus took the matter to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to have the BLF deregistered before elections.

The IEC had gazetted the BLF's application for political party status but not its registration.

Judge Henry Mbha ruled that the IEC’s failure to gazette the BLF’s registration was wrong.

This means that the stipulated 30-day period for parties to oppose registration went unnoticed.

The court also ruled that the IEC’s decision to deny the Freedom Front Plus permission to challenge the BLF’s registration on the basis that it was late falls away.

Mbha also ruled that the IEC should now gazette the BLF’s registration as a political party.

Monday’s ruling means the BLF will be allowed to contest the 8 May elections until the IEC reviews its decision to allow the FF Plus the opportunity to oppose the BLF’s registration.