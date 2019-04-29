'I need your help, please help me': Captive SA journo pleads for life in video

Shiraaz Mohamed said that he fears for his life as Russian forces are bombing areas around the compound where he was being held captive in Syria.

JOHANNESBURG – Abducted South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed said that he fears for his life in a video received by the Gift of the Givers.

The organisation received the video earlier this month which it said was a promising move towards bringing the journalist back to South Africa.

Mohamed was abducted near a Syrian hospital run by the Gift of the Givers in January 2017.

Mohamed said that he fears for his life as Russian forces are bombing areas around the compound where he was being held captive.

“I live in fear of my life; I’m scared. We’re being bombed in the area that I’m in. It’s been bombed by the Russian air force. Bombs are getting closer and closer. I need your help, please help me.”

WATCH: Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video

The first proof of life for the abducted journalist was in January 2018.

The Gift of the Givers' Imtiyaaz Sooliman said he can’t predict when Mohamed will return.

“We’ve had hostages been in captivity for five years, seven months like Steven and others. So, it’s very difficult to say but we’re looking at the video and we hope everything will work faster.”

Sooliman said that his teams were working with the International Relations Department during negotiations.