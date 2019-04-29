Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'

Emergency services scrambled when the pilots called in a distress call, but after circling in the air and assessing the plane, the pilots continued on to Harare where the aircraft landed safely.

The aircraft flight path shows that immediately after take-off, it maintained altitude and circled around to land again. However, as it was to enter final approached went to cruise and head to Harare. Picture: Supplied.
The aircraft flight path shows that immediately after take-off, it maintained altitude and circled around to land again. However, as it was to enter final approached went to cruise and head to Harare. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - While the flames shooting out of a jet engine on an Air Zimbabwe Boeing aircraft that took off from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday night caused much concern, the incident has been described as generally harmless.

SA Flyer Magazine’s Guy Leitch said it appeared the engine suffered a compressor stall caused by too little air and too much fuel entering the engine.

“It’s equivalent in car terminology to a backfire. Ninety-nine percent of the time this is spectacular but otherwise harmless. And as long as the engine checks out after this event - the Boeing manual, in this case, defines what is acceptable - then the crew can continue on to their destination.”

Emergency services scrambled when the pilots called in a distress call on Sunday, but after circling in the air and assessing the plane, the pilots continued on to Harare where the aircraft landed safely.

The same plane, which was carrying 98 passengers and nine crew members, struck a bird when departing from Bulawayo en route to Harare on Friday.

Flight radar data recorded reveals that soon after take-off the aircraft entered a circular pattern to land immediately.

However, it’s understood the engine recovered and the crew reported that the fault had cleared.

Air Zimbabwe said it had initiated an investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA