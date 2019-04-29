'Evil will never prevail': US rabbi hails synagogue shooting heroes
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California hailed the heroics acts of the worshippers who risked their lives to save others when a teenaged gunman opened fire on the synagogue.
LOS ANGELES – Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue had been finalising his sermon for the last day of Passover when he heard a loud bang and stopped in his tracks.
The preacher had just passed his good friend Lori Kaye in the lobby, the pair exchanging smiles, and his immediate thought was that she "may have fell or a table tipped over."
Instead, Goldstein found himself face to face with the teenage gunman responsible for killing Kaye and wounding three others - recapping the dramatic moment for reporters on Sunday as he hailed the heroic acts of the worshippers who risked their lives to save others.
"I turn around and I see a sight that I - indescribable. Here is a young man standing with a rifle, pointing right at me," he said.
"And I look at him. He had sunglasses on, I couldn't see his eyes, I couldn't see his soul. I froze."
Goldstein's first concern was for Kaye, a 60-year-old long time congregation member, whom he described as a person of "unconditional love."
But before he could get to her, "more shots came" and he raised his hands - eventually losing his right index finger to a bullet despite a four-hour surgery to try to save it.
The badly wounded rabbi saw children were still playing in the banquet hall and he rushed to gather them and get them out - including his own four-year-old granddaughter.
He was joined in this effort by Almog Peretz, who Goldstein said was a Israeli "war veteran."
Peretz "ran into the banquet hall, gathered more children, he got a bullet in his leg, risking himself to save the children."
GUN JAMMED
It was then that the assault weapon wielded by the shooter - named as 19-year-old John Earnest - jammed, creating an opening for others to jump in, said Goldstein.
Two others attempted to stop Earnest from fleeing, including Oscar Stewart, an ex-US soldier, who tried to tackle him - and off-duty Border Patrol officer Jonathan Morales, who began coming to the synagogue after recently discovering his Jewish roots.
"I've been told that I may have saved some lives - I never thought about that I think...I just did what I did," Stewart told reporters earlier.
"I'm not a hero or anything, I just did it."
Morales meanwhile "was able to discharge his weapon and (hit) the car a few times," said Goldstein.
After the shooter had left, Goldstein returned to the lobby to find Kaye unconscious.
"And her dear husband, a brother to me, is trying to resuscitate her. And he faints and he's lying there on the floor next to his wife. And then the daughter Hannah comes out screaming, 'Daddy and Mommy, what's going on?'
"It's the most heart-wrenching sight I could have seen."
Earnest also wounded eight-year-old Noya Dahan in the leg, though she has since been discharged from hospital, as has Peretz.
Goldstein, who said he was grateful for a fifteen-minute phone call he had received from President Donald Trump, vowed his community would remain unbowed.
"We need to show them that terrorism, evil will never prevail, let's fill up the synagogues, let's stand tall, let's dance together," he added.
Popular in World
-
FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: source
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video
-
'I need your help, please help me': Captive SA journo pleads for life in video
-
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in Congo
-
Image believed to be of Sala's body appears online
-
Bollywood stars, rich Indians vote in fourth phase of giant election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.