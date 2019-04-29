-
Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison back in court
Davison is facing murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison is expected back in court on Monday.
Davison is facing murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.
Nine years ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand for which he was sentenced to five months of house arrest.
Davison was apprehended at his Pinelands home in September in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013.
Burger was a quadriplegic.
The State accused Davison of having administered a lethal dose of drugs to Burger at or near the Radisson Hotel in Granger Bay.
The second murder charge relates to the 2015 death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye. Varian had motor neuron disease.
Davison was accused of placing a bag over the man's head and administering helium with the intention of causing asphyxiation.
The accused is out on bail.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
