Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison back in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison back in court

Davison is facing murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison is expected back in court on Monday.

Davison is facing murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives in 2013 and 2015.

Nine years ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand for which he was sentenced to five months of house arrest.

Davison was apprehended at his Pinelands home in September in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013.

Burger was a quadriplegic.

The State accused Davison of having administered a lethal dose of drugs to Burger at or near the Radisson Hotel in Granger Bay.

The second murder charge relates to the 2015 death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye. Varian had motor neuron disease.

Davison was accused of placing a bag over the man's head and administering helium with the intention of causing asphyxiation.

The accused is out on bail.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA