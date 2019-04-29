Dunoon’s R40m library will 'change lives' - City of Cape Town
The Dunoon Library has been five years in the making with the local, provincial and national government collaborating to make the dazzling library a reality.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has unveiled a R40 million library in Dunoon.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the library would uplift the poverty-stricken community.
“We want to change lives, situations, behavior, mindsets and that’s why the investment is so welcomed.”
The building is energy and water efficient making use of grey water and LED motion-sensor lights.
The environmentally-friendly library boasts various features including:
- Two City SmartCape sections: one for children (three terminals) under twelve and one for adults (eight terminals) to provide access to digital resources;
- Free online access via the City SmartCape service;
- A reference study section;
- Free Wi-Fi with limited data download;
- A collection of more than 15 000 library items (which includes books and audio-visual material);
- Reading programme, storytelling sessions and teen programmes;
- Two study nooks;
- Listening pods (to listen to music); and
- A section with material for adults and teenagers.
