Dunoon’s R40m library will 'change lives' - City of Cape Town

The Dunoon Library has been five years in the making with the local, provincial and national government collaborating to make the dazzling library a reality.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has unveiled a R40 million library in Dunoon.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the library would uplift the poverty-stricken community.

“We want to change lives, situations, behavior, mindsets and that’s why the investment is so welcomed.”

The building is energy and water efficient making use of grey water and LED motion-sensor lights.

The environmentally-friendly library boasts various features including: