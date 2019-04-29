View all in Latest
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu said that most of the damage caused by the floods was in the eThekwini Municipality.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu has confirmed that the damaged caused by the Easter weekend's devastating floods is estimated at R1.1 billion.

Mchunu has given an update following the disasters that claimed the lives of 70 people and left hundreds more displaced.

The KZN premier said that the body of a man was discovered near Marian Hill on Sunday.

He said that most of the damage caused by the floods was in the eThekwini Municipality.

“With the damage in eThekwini alone; an estimation of over R685 million. We’ve recorded a total of 235 damaged homes in eThekwini and this figure continues to rise as new homes are being added to the list.”

