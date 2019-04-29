Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premier

-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a yearBusiness
-
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premierLocal
-
SJC: WC not only province battling with police resourcesLocal
-
CT girl (7) hospitalised after being struck in head by bulletLocal
-
Mitchells Plain pupil stable after being stabbed at schoolLocal
-
Makhura: ANC will not protect criminalsPolitics
-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a yearBusiness
-
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premierLocal
-
SJC: WC not only province battling with police resourcesLocal
-
CT girl (7) hospitalised after being struck in head by bulletLocal
-
Mitchells Plain pupil stable after being stabbed at schoolLocal
-
Makhura: ANC will not protect criminalsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
-
WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'Politics
-
Sharpeville massacre survivors hope elections will bring change to townshipPolitics
-
SA flags, Bok tops & a lot of ‘gees’: Voting process abroad 'smooth sailing'Politics
-
Ramaphosa: If you don't vote, you're punishing yourselfPolitics
-
ANC's Letsatsi-Duba promises to start foundation for gang-ridden CT communitiesPolitics
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
'It was all in vain': Sharpeville massacre survivors angered by govt neglectPolitics
-
Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' gravesLocal
-
Makhura: ANC will not protect criminalsPolitics
-
WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'Politics
-
Sharpeville massacre survivors hope elections will bring change to townshipPolitics
-
SA flags, Bok tops & a lot of ‘gees’: Voting process abroad 'smooth sailing'Politics
-
Ramaphosa: If you don't vote, you're punishing yourselfPolitics
-
ANC's Letsatsi-Duba promises to start foundation for gang-ridden CT communitiesPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
-
Are insurers averse to offering cannabis users life cover?Business
-
Rand firmer as dollar buyers tread water ahead of Fed commentsBusiness
-
FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: sourceWorld
-
Petrol price to increase by 54c in May, international oil prices to blameLocal
-
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in CongoWorld
Popular Topics
-
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auctionLifestyle
-
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writerLifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth compares Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute to childhood memoryLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West throws chill baby showerLifestyle
-
World turns out for record 'Avengers: Endgame' movie debutLifestyle
-
Hollywood school to keep Michael Jackson's name on auditoriumLifestyle
-
R. Kelly claims learning disability prevented him from reading court papersLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 2019Local
-
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal babyWorld
-
Hales withdrawn from England's World Cup squadSport
-
Sharma fined for hitting stumps after IPL dismissalSport
-
Ricciardo handed three-place grid penalty for SpainSport
-
Solskjaer has no doubts De Gea will return to formSport
-
Few bright spots for The Big Easy in The Big EasySport
-
Liverpool's Van Dijk wins PFA player of year awardSport
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)Politics
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 7°C
Damage caused in KZN floods estimated at R1.1bn, says KZN premier
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu said that most of the damage caused by the floods was in the eThekwini Municipality.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu has confirmed that the damaged caused by the Easter weekend's devastating floods is estimated at R1.1 billion.
Mchunu has given an update following the disasters that claimed the lives of 70 people and left hundreds more displaced.
The KZN premier said that the body of a man was discovered near Marian Hill on Sunday.
He said that most of the damage caused by the floods was in the eThekwini Municipality.
“With the damage in eThekwini alone; an estimation of over R685 million. We’ve recorded a total of 235 damaged homes in eThekwini and this figure continues to rise as new homes are being added to the list.”
Timeline
-
KZN Premier Mchunu to give update on Easter flood disaster6 hours ago
-
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA19 hours ago
-
Some victims of KZN Easter weekend floods to be laid to restone day ago
-
Government urges families to help identify bodies of unknown KZN flood victimsone day ago
Popular in Local
-
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal3 hours ago
-
Jiba, Mrwebi had opportunity to challenge recommendations - Presidency3 hours ago
-
Makhura: ANC will not protect criminalsone hour ago
-
AfriForum has double standards on old SA flag, Mandela Foundation tells courtone hour ago
-
WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'4 hours ago
-
'I need your help, please help me': Captive SA journo pleads for life in video7 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.