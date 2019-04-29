View all in Latest
Go

CT girl (7) hospitalised after being struck in head by bullet

No arrests have yet been made following the incident on Saturday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old girl has been hospitalised after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Manenberg.

The incident occurred on Saturday. No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Andre Traut: “The circumstances are being investigated after a seven-year-old girl was shot and wounded on Saturday morning at about 9:30am.”

Meanwhile, gang violence continues to plague the Bonteheuwel community, where 28 people have been killed since the start of the year.

In the latest shooting in the area on Sunday night, a suspected gang member died after sustaining six gunshot wounds to the head.

