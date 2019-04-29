Consumers in for rough ride, warns AA ahead of fuel price hike

The Energy Department announced that all grades of petrol will increase by 54 cents. Diesel and illuminating paraffin will go up by 1 cents and 3 cents per litre, respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association says consumers are in for a rough few months following the announcement of a fuel price hike which will come in to effect from Wednesday.

A weaker rand and dollar exchange rate and higher oil prices have contributed to the fuel hikes.

The association’s Layton Beard explained: “You may not see an immediate increase but rather something that happens over time, like an increase to some goods. The issue is not one factor but the culmination of petrol price increases, as well as the increase to other prices. Looking ahead, consumers are in for a rough ride.”

Meanwhile, economist Dawie Roodt said this would impact public transport prices.

“It’s likely that this could lead to other increases for normal transport. The taxi fare is likely to go up as well.”

