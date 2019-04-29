BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has welcomed the Electoral Court ruling allowing his party to contest the elections.
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
The Electoral Court ruled that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was wrong to deny the FF Plus an opportunity to challenge the BLF's registration and sent the matter back to the chief commissioner.
Monday's ruling meant the FF Plus would be able to approach the IEC to challenge the BLF's legitimacy to contest the elections once its registration has been gazetted.
Mngxitama said this didn’t matter because it wouldn't happen before voting day.
“The court did not even give any time frames or set reasonable time. So this will happen long after the elections and the important thing is that we’re going to elections now and they must stop these time-wasting tactics.”
But FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the ruling was a win for his party.
“We are happy because the findings of the Electoral Court are exactly the argument from the FF Plus, although it did not hear the merit of the case.”
The Electoral Court has ruled that the chief electoral commissioner must review the decision on the FF Plus' concerns and publish its findings in reasonable time.
