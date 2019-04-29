Stellenbosch University report on coloured women hinders progress - ANCYL

The Stellenbosch University report titled 'Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women' has sparked outrage.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) and the party's Young Women’s Desk said they were dismayed at the release of a report suggesting coloured South African women have an increased risk of low cognitive function.

Researchers assessed a group of 60 multiracial women between 18 and 64 years from different educational backgrounds using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.

The ANCWL's youth division blames the university's council and executive for creating an enabling environment for racists.

ANCWL’s Lumka Tamboer said this type of research hindered progress in society.

“Universities are institutions where there is supposed to be the programming of issues of the past and developing new ideas into people, but now when it’s going to take this kind of stance it’s not helping,” Tamboer said.

She said more government intervention was needed to enforce racial representation at all levels at Stellenbosch University.