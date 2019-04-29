Magashule 'irresponsible' for raising phone tap claims publicly - ANC

Over the weekend, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said his phone and that of his deputy, Jessie Duarte, have been tapped.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) acknowledged on Monday that its secretary-general Ace Magashule's claim that state resources were being used to target him and other party leaders was irresponsible given that he hadn't officially raised the issue internally.

He claimed some of his comrades in the ANC had complained that state organs were being used to target them.

“This is actually being heightened now and we’re saying to people ‘please don’t use state organs against the leadership of the ANC’.”

But ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete told 702 there were no records of these complaints.

“So far, we don’t have evidence, we don’t have anything because officially it has not been reported to us,” said Legoete.

Responding to a question, he acknowledged it was irresponsible of Magashule to make these claims publicly.

“I don’t know the context in which the secretary-general was mentioning this particular matter in, but I also don’t think it was necessary [for it] to be raised publicly before it is dealt with internally,” said Legoete.

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba also told 702 on Monday Magashule did not file an official complaint alleging his phone was being tapped.