ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
JOHANNESBURG - Amid reports that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is now gunning for those implicated in the Bosasa scandal, some of those fingered say they are not aware of any investigations against them.
The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and African National Congress (ANC) members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
In February, Sars conducted search and seizure operations at the company’s head offices in Krugersdorp.
According to the Sunday Times, Sars' illicit economy unit has compiled a report that details how top ANC politicians, officials and prominent businessmen who benefited in Bosasa’s dodgy dealings are facing tax claims of R250 million from the revenue service.
This is the same unit which obtained a warrant to search Bosasa’s Krugersdorp offices.
But top ANC MP Vincent Smith, who according to former executive of the company Angelo Agrizzi was paid for what he calls favourable attitudes towards the company, said that he hasn't heard anything from Sars.
At the same time, former President Jacob Zuma's lawyer also said that they know nothing about the Sars investigation, while chairperson of the Zuma Foundation Dudu Myeni was unavailable for comment.
Sars said that while it cannot disclose taxpayers’ affairs, any details that come out of the commission of inquiry may be investigated by the service.
