ANC's Letsatsi-Duba promises to start foundation for gang-ridden CT communities
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba promised to help establish a foundation for families who've been affected by gang violence.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of a man who was gunned down in Heideveld says she never expected one of her children to become the victim of a shooting.
Liam Lesch was fatally shot a week ago while walking with his brother.
His mother, Michelle, said her son was not a gangster or a criminal. She believed that it was a case of mistaken identity.
“They called him ‘Smiley’. There are no words to describe him. The church and memorial service was packed. It shows the type of child he was. The people loved him.”
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba was in the area on Sunday, electioneering.
She promised to help establish a foundation for families who've been affected by gang violence.
“These programmes need to happen in our communities. After elections, we’ll come back and make sure the foundation is established.”
