AfriForum has double standards on old SA flag, Mandela Foundation tells court
The foundation has turned to the Equality Court wanting the flag banned and declared hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is arguing that AfriForum has double standards when it comes to the display of the apartheid-era flag.
Lobby group AfriForum is opposed to it.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi is arguing on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
He said AfriForum has created a platform to display the flags.
“One the one hand they are telling the court they’re part of a civilised society and don’t want to offend any feelings and on the other hand they’re telling the court next time you see this flag, just sit down and reflect on how far your country has gone.”
WATCH: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
