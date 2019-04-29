Abducted SA journalist Mohamed's family in 'constant contact' with officials
Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped two years ago in Syria on suspicion of being a foreign spy and has been in captivity ever since.
JOHANNESBURG - Abducted South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed's family say they are in constant communication with local authorities in a bid to secure his release.
“Shortly before his birthday, we met with Dirco, SSA, Hawks, SAPS and Crime Intelligence. They’ve all been trying to assist us and sharing whatever information we’ve been getting as the family and myself in terms of my own investigation into Shiraaz’s abduction,” said Mohamed's ex-wife Shirley Brijial.
She said all efforts were being made to bring him home unharmed.
A video sent to NGO the Gift of the Givers over the weekend, shows Mohamed appealing to government, the president and his family to help secure his release while a man stands behind him with a rifle.
Gift of the Givers founder Imitaz Sooliman said he suspected the group will demand a ransom soon.
WATCH: Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video
