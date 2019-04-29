View all in Latest
34 people die on WC roads over the weekend

Among the dead are four people who died in a head-on collision involving two vehicles travelling between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach on Friday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a deadly weekend on Western Cape roads with 34 lives having been lost in multiple crashes.

In one accident, three people were killed when a bus collided with a truck, which in turn collided with a broken-down truck on the N1 near Touws River.

Four people died in a head-on collision involving two vehicles travelling between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach on Friday.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said they were doing everything they could to try and prevent road accidents but emphasised that the change needed to come from the motorists.

Africa appealed to motorists not to be reckless and negligent.

He said the punishment for those who do not adhere to the rules of the road needed to be harsher.

“They need to take away their licenses for good if found to be reckless, negligent and endanger other people’s lives on the roads. I think the sentences should be harsher when you get a person who’s drunk on our roads. Those drivers should not be in a possession of a driver’s licence.”

