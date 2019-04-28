Voting goes smoothly for South Africans living abroad

The Independent Electoral Commission says there were no major logistical issues at the different voting stations.

CAPE TOWN – For many South Africans living abroad, voting went smoothly in the countries they were in.

Several South Africans abroad told Eyewitness News on Saturday's voting process was "smooth sailing."

It was the first-time Robin Adams, who works and lives in Turkey, voted overseas. Adams says he travelled with other South Africans from Istanbul to Ankara, to cast his ballot.

"We made a day of it and it's just an amazing experience, getting there everybody's so friendly. We went with our South African flag, dressed in our Springbok jerseys, feeling the gees, to go make our marks."

Liezl Boyd and her husband, who have been living in China for the last four years, had to travel to Hong Kong to vote.

“It was smiles all around from everybody that was working there. Very efficient, and we were out within a few minutes."

Back home South Africans will head to the polls in ten days.