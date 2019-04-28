View all in Latest
Two men arrested for plot to burn woman to death

Back in February this year, police received information of a plot to kill a woman from Hammanskraal, where the alleged plan was to set her house alight at night while she and her family would be asleep.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men aged 59 and 50 have been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and arson.

Back in February this year, police received information of a plot to kill a woman from Ratjiepane Village in Temba, Hammanskraal, where the alleged plan was to set her house alight at night while she and her family would be asleep.

Gauteng Provincial Head of Organised Crime, Brigadier Moabi Modise, led a multi-disciplinary task team comprising of Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

The duo was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning. One of them was found in possession of a flammable solution that would allegedly have been used to commit the planned arson and murder.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the work done to spare the lives of the woman and her family.

"The public has yet again played a valuable role in the fight against crime. Had this conspiracy not been reported to the police, we would have been telling a different story today. Big ups to everyone who played a role in the prevention of what could have been a tragedy."

Timeline

