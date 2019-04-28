Some victims of KZN Easter weekend floods to be laid to rest
About 70 people were killed when heavy rains swept through the province last week with thousand others left homeless.
JOHANNESBURG – Some victims who died in the KwaZulu-Natal Easter weekend floods will be laid to rest today.
The KwaZulu-Natal government says relatives of the victims have been visiting state help desks to identify the bodies of their loved ones.
Heavy rains hit Durban south during the Easter weekend affecting residents and infrastructure.
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says they are helping where they can.
“People have been coming to identify the bodies but we still do have a few that have still not come through.
“They’re responding, especially because we already had a meeting with other families members, helping them to arrange the burial.”
