Ramaphosa promises to address concerns of Mqanduli residents
With just nine days to the much-anticipated elections, Ramaphosa was in Mqanduli today as part of the party's campaign.
MQANDULI - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to address the issues raised by villagers in the Eastern Cape.
Bad roads were high on the list of complaints of many residents
It was also one of the items on the to-do list that Ramaphosa promised when he campaigned on Sunday.
Ten kilometres of gravel road appeared to have been freshly graded ahead of his visit to Chief Manz'olwandle’s Great Place in the district.
Still, the road was treacherous and bumpy.
Ramaphosa’s remarks on the bad roads were loudly affirmed by the crowd, who travelled to the Great Place from their huts on the surrounding green hills.
Eyewitness News asked Lelethu and Anathi, two women from the area in their early twenties, what they want government to do for them after the elections: “Work, and schools, and travel, roads, the roads are very bad,' they said.
Ahead of the rally, Ramaphosa went into a kraal to receive a bull from the chief, as his security detail looked on nervously.
