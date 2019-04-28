Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to be active citizens

President Ramaphosa addressed a crowd gathered on the Joza Sports grounds in Makhanda for Freedom Day celebrations on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to be active citizens to build a better South Africa, in the same way the country overcame apartheid.

Ramaphosa addressed a crowd gathered on the Joza Sports grounds in Makhanda for Freedom Day celebrations on Saturday.

Some in the giant marquee were restless and noisy throughout Ramaphosa's 35-minute speech, but they received him with loud cheers and song.

Most wore African National Congress (ANC) colours, but a small group in Economic Freedom Fighters regalia entered late, claiming they had difficulty with security at the gate.

Ramaphosa told South Africans to play an active role in bettering themselves and their communities.

As part of that, millions of citizens will vote on 8 May.

"Like those who went to the polls for the first time in 1994, they will hold in their hands the destiny of our nation."

After his speech, Ramaphosa got up to dance with the choir, which performed a song in his honour.

TO ACT TOUGH

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa told supporters at a rally in kwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape that those who steal government funds must be exposed and arrested.

"At local government... we want those who steal money to be exposed and jailed because corruption is bad. Those who steal money are stealing your money which is supposed to go to service delivery and work for you. So we are saying we want that to end," he said.

The ANC received 70.09% of the total votes in the Eastern Cape in the last general elections in 2014.