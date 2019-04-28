Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to an effective 12 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in 2013. Picture: AFP.
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in 2013. Picture: AFP.
22 minutes ago

MQANDULI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the family of controversial abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ahead of the deadline for a decision on the king's release.

Ramaphosa said he is applying his mind to the possibility of a presidential pardon for the king very carefully because he considers it a serious matter.

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 12 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice. In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeals knocked off three years.

The possibility of a presidential pardon was announced two weeks ago when Justice Minister Michael Masutha submitted recommendations to the president dealing with requests for Dalindyebo's release.

This followed numerous requests by traditional leaders.

The Land Party has been a strong supporter of releasing the king, with party president Gcobani Ndzongana saying if he is not freed, his members will mobilise.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA