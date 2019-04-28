Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon
In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to an effective 12 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.
MQANDULI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the family of controversial abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ahead of the deadline for a decision on the king's release.
Ramaphosa said he is applying his mind to the possibility of a presidential pardon for the king very carefully because he considers it a serious matter.
In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 12 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice. In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeals knocked off three years.
The possibility of a presidential pardon was announced two weeks ago when Justice Minister Michael Masutha submitted recommendations to the president dealing with requests for Dalindyebo's release.
This followed numerous requests by traditional leaders.
The Land Party has been a strong supporter of releasing the king, with party president Gcobani Ndzongana saying if he is not freed, his members will mobilise.
Our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa meets with the Acting King of AbaThembu, Prince Azenathi.— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 28, 2019
The President is on a campaign trail in Mthatha today. He just concluded a visit to the traditional leadership in Mqanduli where he addressed a public meeting. #growSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/njvvd8eNDv
Acting King of AbaThembu, Prince Azenathi speaks against a grouping that is telling people not to vote and calls the AbaThembu nation to vote on the 8th of May. #growSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/J3zGzzgriF— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 28, 2019
