Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' graves
Residents in areas near Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Mines have been protesting against the take over of land for years now, with some refusing to be relocated, citing ancestral connections to the grounds.
MOKOPANE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged community members in Mokopane and its outskirts to continue their protests to protect graves which are located on land reserved for mining.
Malema addressed scores of EFF supporters in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane in Limpopo as part of the party's final electioneering campaigns in the province ahead of the elections on 8 May.
#EFF members in Mawhelereng, Mokopane, Limpopo ahead of Julius Malema’s address which marks the end of the party’s electioneering rallies in the province this weekend. TM pic.twitter.com/89M7io1iJY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2019
Residents in areas near Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Mines have been protesting against the take over of land for years now, with some refusing to be relocated, citing ancestral connections to the grounds.
Malema said if the communities fail to protect the graves of their ancestors, this would indicate they are defeated by mining houses.
"It tampers with the peace of the dead. It's a no-go area. We must just know what type of selfish society we have become. What type of irresponsible society have we become?" he said.
Popular in Local
-
'I live in fear of my life' - Gift of the Givers says video of SA journo is real
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon
-
Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraid
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malema
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 2019
-
Malema predicts EFF will get over 50% of votes in Limpopo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.