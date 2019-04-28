Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' graves

Residents in areas near Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Mines have been protesting against the take over of land for years now, with some refusing to be relocated, citing ancestral connections to the grounds.

MOKOPANE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged community members in Mokopane and its outskirts to continue their protests to protect graves which are located on land reserved for mining.

Malema addressed scores of EFF supporters in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane in Limpopo as part of the party's final electioneering campaigns in the province ahead of the elections on 8 May.

#EFF members in Mawhelereng, Mokopane, Limpopo ahead of Julius Malema’s address which marks the end of the party’s electioneering rallies in the province this weekend. TM pic.twitter.com/89M7io1iJY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2019

Residents in areas near Anglo American's Mogalakwena Platinum Mines have been protesting against the take over of land for years now, with some refusing to be relocated, citing ancestral connections to the grounds.

Malema said if the communities fail to protect the graves of their ancestors, this would indicate they are defeated by mining houses.

"It tampers with the peace of the dead. It's a no-go area. We must just know what type of selfish society we have become. What type of irresponsible society have we become?" he said.