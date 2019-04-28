Malema predicts EFF will get over 50 percent votes in Limpopo

A confident Julius Malema said indications were clear that the EFF enjoyed majority support in the province.

SESHEGO, LIMPOPO – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema predicts his party will get over half the vote in Limpopo when South Africans take to the polls in 10 days’ time.

In 2014, the EFF got just over 10% support from people in the province of Malema’s birth.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the EFF Freedom Day rally in Seshego near Polokwane, a confident Malema said indications were clear that the EFF enjoyed majority support in the province.

Just last week, president Cyril Ramaphosa took his campaign to Seshego where he told residents to trust the African National Congress (ANC) as smaller parties did not have similar experience in government as them.

But on Saturday, Malema dismissed these sentiments, telling the dozens of eff supporters who filled the Seshego Stadium that the ANC was well on its way out of power.

He told Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the EFF rally that the EFF will multiply its 2014 11% showing; fivefold.

“My prediction for this election is 51%. You got the answer today; this is a regional rally, it’s not a provincial rally, not a national rally but it’s an equivalence of national rallies of so many political parties.”

A recent Ipsos Poll showed that the EFF would be the official opposition in three provinces including Limpopo if elections were held when the research was undertaken.

FOCUSING ON GROWTH

At the same time, Malema said the party is focused on its growth and will not be tempted into a merger with the ANC.

He was responding to calls by ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule among others recently who have called on Malema to return to the ANC.

Malema said he is not deterred by what he described as the ANC’s mediocrity.

The EFF leader said the party is in its foundation stages and is being built from the bottom up to avoid crashing into a wall of despondency.

“We can see the mediocre that has constituted the ANC; we’re not part of that mess. We’re building our own organisation ground up, we’re now at a foundation level, taking a solid foundation for this thing to be sustainable for many years to come. We’re not in a hurry; we’re building slowly because easy come, easy go.”

He said calls for him and other EFF leaders who were expelled from the ANC in 2012 to return to the party are a distraction.

The EFF leader will also address residents of Nkowankowa and Mawhelereng on Sunday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)