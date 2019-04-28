Malema: ‘Our focus is to build EFF to become sustainable entity’
Julius Malema was responding to calls by ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule among others recently who have called on Malema to return to the anc.
SESHEGO, LIMPOPO – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party is focused on its growth and will not be tempted into a merger with the African National Congress (ANC).
He was responding to calls by ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule among others recently who have called on Malema to return to the ANC.
Malema says he is not deterred by what he described as the ANC’s mediocrity.
Malema says the EFF is in its foundation stages and is being built from the bottom up to avoid crashing into a wall of despondency.
“We can see the mediocre that has constituted the ANC; we’re not part of that mess. We’re building our own organisation ground up, we’re now at a foundation level, taking a solid foundation for this thing to be sustainable for many years to come. We’re not in a hurry; we’re building slowly because easy come, easy go.”
He said calls for him and other EFF leaders who were expelled from the ANC in 2012 to return to the party are a distraction.
Malema was speaking on the sidelines of the EFF Freedom Day rally in Seshego outside Polokwane on Saturday.
The EFF leader will also address residents of Nkowankowa and Mawhelereng on Sunday.
