Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said climate change is affecting the poor in the worst way.
Maimane visited victims of the Easter weekend floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The province experienced flooding after rains battered areas, claiming more than 65 lives and displacing thousands of people.
Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.
Victims are currently being accommodated in community halls, while others have moved in with relatives or neighbours.
Maimane says the area is a disaster zone: "We cannot be denied is the fact that what took place here is a tragedy and often when the effects of climate change come on fully, ultimately it's the poorer South Africans who feel the burden."
He said the party will be offering aid to the community.
"We've come here today, not only to pay our respects and condolences to families who have lost, the community requested me to come here. We wanted to make a contribution on behalf of the party."
"It doesn't matter whether you are Hindu, Muslim, Jew or Christian, this is the time to pray for the people of South Africa here in KZN." - @MmusiMaimane#KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/6G5YKZPX2T— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 28, 2019
WATCH: DA Federal Chairperson @AtholT address the community of Burlington in KwaZulu Natal, after this community almost lost everything and more than 80 people lost their lives as a result of #KZNFloods. pic.twitter.com/lOZqUbZW7X— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 28, 2019
Popular in Local
-
'I live in fear of my life' - Gift of the Givers says video of SA journo is real
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon
-
Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraid
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malema
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 2019
-
Malema predicts EFF will get over 50% of votes in Limpopo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.