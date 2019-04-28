Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said climate change is affecting the poor in the worst way.

Maimane visited victims of the Easter weekend floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The province experienced flooding after rains battered areas, claiming more than 65 lives and displacing thousands of people.

Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.

Victims are currently being accommodated in community halls, while others have moved in with relatives or neighbours.

Maimane says the area is a disaster zone: "We cannot be denied is the fact that what took place here is a tragedy and often when the effects of climate change come on fully, ultimately it's the poorer South Africans who feel the burden."

He said the party will be offering aid to the community.

"We've come here today, not only to pay our respects and condolences to families who have lost, the community requested me to come here. We wanted to make a contribution on behalf of the party."

"It doesn't matter whether you are Hindu, Muslim, Jew or Christian, this is the time to pray for the people of South Africa here in KZN." - @MmusiMaimane#KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/6G5YKZPX2T — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 28, 2019