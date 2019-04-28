Maimane promises voters more jobs if DA elected to power

The bill, if passed, will make job creation easier and offer incentives for business who create jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he plans to open a special fund to pay graduates for internships and studies to help empower them financially.

Maimane was unveiling the draft jobs act in Heriotdale on Saturday.

During the unveiling of the draft jobs act as part of Freedom Day celebrations, Maimane explained how he aims to empower young people.

“once the DA comes into government, we will make sure that we have the national surveillance service that will take interns for six months and we’ll pay them for the whole, year.”

The bill which still needs to be passed in parliament will see foreign landowners have their property protected.

A benefit system, similar to that for companies that are established in special economic zones will apply to businesses.

The bill will see specialised tax incentives and funding allowances for businesses who meet the act’s requirements.