Lesufi opens online applications for 2020
Lesufi has announced that applications for the 2020 academic year for grade 1 and 8 will open at 8 am on 13 May and close at midnight on 15 July.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has opened applications for the 2020 academic year
Lesufi was briefing the media at the department’s Johannesburg offices.
“We urge all parents to go online where they need to log on: www.gdeadmissions.gov.za.”
He says there are new features added to the online admission system.
“The department is also pleased to announce that the capacity of the admission online system has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000 simultaneous users. We can take 50,000 people at the same time.”
Lesufi says applications have been opened early this year to provide adequate time for planning and the allocation of resources.
