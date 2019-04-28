Leaving nuclear treaty one of Iran's 'numerous choices' after sanctions – Zarif

-
Leaving nuclear treaty one of Iran's 'numerous choices' after sanctions – ZarifWorld
-
Malema predicts EFF will get over 50 percent votes in LimpopoLocal
-
Migration is burning issue in EU election campaignWorld
-
‘Each party has to nominate people who inspire confidence’Local
-
Some victims of KZN Easter weekend floods to be laid to restLocal
-
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in CongoWorld
-
‘Each party has to nominate people who inspire confidence’Local
-
Some victims of KZN Easter weekend floods to be laid to restLocal
-
Voting goes smoothly for South Africans living abroadLocal
-
Malema: ‘Our focus is to build EFF to become sustainable entity’Local
-
Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to be active citizensLocal
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 2019Local
Popular Topics
-
Malema: Mandela 'made a mistake' by not prioritising free education in '94Local
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
Too far away: Not all South Africans abroad able to vote on Freedom DayPolitics
-
True freedom equals a job in every SA home, says MaimaneLocal
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - MalemaLocal
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' commentsLocal
-
‘Each party has to nominate people who inspire confidence’Local
-
Voting goes smoothly for South Africans living abroadLocal
-
Malema: ‘Our focus is to build EFF to become sustainable entity’Local
-
Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to be active citizensLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Those who steal government funds must be 'exposed & jailed'Local
-
Malema: Mandela 'made a mistake' by not prioritising free education in '94Local
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Will Amcu strike over plans to cancel its registration?Business
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?Business
-
Newly discovered Lucara diamond second in size only to Cullinan DiamondBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputesBusiness
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - AmcuBusiness
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bnLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal babyWorld
-
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knotLifestyle
-
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hallLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to SeptemberLifestyle
-
'Poignant' Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in USLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless pastLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' on pace to crack $300 million in US and Canada openingLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases upbeat new single and video 'ME!'Lifestyle
-
Relentless Barca in Liga of their ownSport
-
Stormers back to winning ways with crucial victory over BullsSport
-
Bottas takes Azerbaijan pole as 'stupid' Leclerc hits wallSport
-
Antonio inflicts Spurs first defeat at new stadiumSport
-
Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-finalSport
-
Barrett sends World Cup message as Hurricanes beat ChiefsSport
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)Politics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)Politics
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landownersPolitics
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
Leaving nuclear treaty one of Iran's 'numerous choices' after sanctions – Zarif
Washington has decided not to renew exemptions from US sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil, in an effort to cut Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.
DUBAI – Quitting a treaty designed to stop the spread of nuclear weapons is one of Iran’s “numerous choices” after the United States tightened sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was on Sunday quoted as saying by state media. Numerous
Washington has decided not to renew exemptions from US sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil, in an effort to cut Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.
“The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them,... and leaving NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) is one of them,” state broadcaster IRIB’s website quoted Zarif as saying.
Timeline
-
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end6 days ago
-
'Death to America' aimed at Trump, not American nation, Iran leader says79 days ago
-
Europe launches sanctions-busting Iran payment vehicle86 days ago
-
Iran facing toughest economic situation in 40 years, says President Rouhani87 days ago
Popular in World
-
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in Congoone hour ago
-
US reels from deadly synagogue attack on final day of Passover4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka resorts face uncertain future after suicide blasts2 hours ago
-
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby15 hours ago
-
Saudi royal advisor in Khashoggi trial no-show4 hours ago
-
15 dead as tips lead Sri Lanka forces to Islamist hideout3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.